22 delightful photos from Britain's general election campaign trail

Britain’s general election is on Thursday.

It’s being called the closest race in recent history, with no party expected to win a majority.

As candidates push for votes in the final hours before polls open, here’s a glimpse at some of the best moments from the campaign trail.

During an Easter visit to a farm in southern England, Prime Minister David Cameron fed an orphaned lamb from a bottle. Cameron is good with people, too. Here, he poses for a 'selfie' with a lady in Alnwick. And he does again with a group of supporters in southwest England. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. Selfies have been common on the campaign trail. Here, Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband takes part in the trend. Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband poses for a selfie with supporters as he leaves a an election campaign event at the town hall in Bury, northern England, April 2, 2015. The Labour Party leader looks a bit different as seen through the viewfinder of a television camera during an event at Memorial Hall in Barry. Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is seen through the viewfinder of a television camera as he speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. Nick Clegg, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat Party leader, appears to struggle a bit as he plays a game of mini tennis with kids from Solihull. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, seems to have good coordination. Here, she throws a ball during a campaign stop at a nursery school in Edinburgh. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. Or maybe you prefer cycling? Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy helps some kids with their riding skills at Little Treasures Nursery in Glasgow, Scotland. Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy campaigns at the Little Treasures Nursery in Cumbernauld, Glasgow, Scotland, April 14 2015. Studies are also important. In this photo, a 6-year-old gets a reading lesson from the prime minister at a primary school in northern England. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reads a book to Lucy Howarth (L), 6, and Joshua Davies, 5, during a visit to Sacred Heart RC primary school in Westhoughton near Bolton, northern England, Wednesday, April 8, 2015. Meanwhile, these kids got treated to a finger-painting session with the prime minister. Clegg participated in a similar stunt, in this case the chosen art medium was green modelling dough. Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg and a group of children show off their hands covered with green modelling dough at a day nursery in Poole, Britain April 27, 2015. Of course, some activities are better saved for adults. Here, Cameron enjoys a stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron tastes some stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015. Nigel Farage, the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader, has tucked into a pint or two on the trail as well. United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage holds a flag bearing a St George's Cross as he enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015 Lunch! Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron of lunch with Lilli Docherty and her daughter Dakota in the garden with people who have benefited from tax and pension changes that came into force today, near Poole, south west England, Monday, April 6, 2015. Sturgeon practises push-ups with members of the Jump Gymnastics community club. Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld during a campaign event, Scotland, April 26, 2015. She can do the balance beam, too. Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, walks the beam during a campaign event at Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld, Scotland, And is great at playing house. Nicola Sturgeon (R), leader of the Scottish National Party, poses for pictures in play house during an election visit to the ABC Nursery in Livingston, Britain May 5, 2015. All that activity tends to work up an appetite. Sturgeon fuels up on some scones at the Cook School in Scotland. Some events require special gear. Here's Clegg in a hardhat on a visit to the Crossrail Farringdon Station in central London. Britain's Deputy Prime minister Nick Clegg (R) looks up as he visits the Crossrail Farringdon Station Caxton Slab worksite in central London March 17, 2015. A now for a slight change of scenery -- Clegg looks down on people in robes at a spa in Bath. Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg (top C) looks down on patrons in their bath robes as he visits a spa in Bath, western England, April 6, 2015. Of course, you can't always count on the weather. Clegg looks a little bummed as he speaks to journalists after unveiling a new campaign poster in the car park of a pub in northern England. Britain's Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg speaks to journalists after unveiling a new campaign poster in the car park of a pub in Hyde, in Cheshire, Northern England, April 3, 2015. But you can always count on Farage, the charismatic UKIP leader, to lighten the mood. Now see: The biggest lies being told on general election posters »

