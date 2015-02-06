The biggest lies being told on British election posters right now

Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesPrime Minister David Cameron Launches A New Conservative Poster
With the UK general election now less than 90 days away, the parties are inevitably trailing their guns — and their Photoshop skills — on each other.
But how do their claims stack up?
Business Insider has rounded up some campaign posters released so far and put them through a fact-check. It’s not a pretty picture.
Well first, the road illustrating Britain's recovery is reportedly based on a photo of a road in Germany.
Prime Minister David Cameron launches the Conservative party's first election campaign poster.
More importantly, the Conservative claim that the deficit has been halved is only partly true. In cash terms, the deficit has only been reduced by one-third, falling from £153 billion in 2009-10 to an estimated £91 billion for 2014-15. It is correct to say the deficit has been halved if measured as a share of the national income.
The £3,200 figure is (basically) meaningless. The Conservatives are planning to reduce the budget deficit faster, but Labour is still planning to cut spending over the next parliament.
Britain's opposition Labour party leader Ed Miliband
Sinn Féin was very confused by this poster as it is party policy not to take up seats in Westminster. In short: nonsense.
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams
Although the headline figure may be right, the UK is A LOT richer than it was in the 1930s. So the comparison is bogus. Also, in 1939 Britain devoted 16% of GDP to social spending. No matter who gets voted in, that figure looks likely to be at least 30% in 2020.
Poppycock! That, at least, is the view of most pollsters. The SNP looks set to make big gains in Scotland at the cost of Labour, but the party has already ruled out working with the Tories.
Liberal Democrat Claim: The party will navigate between 'reckless' Labour borrowing and 'reckless' Tory cuts.
Well, unless the Lib Dems are using a very flexible definition of 'reckless' they appear to be rather confused about their own policies. As the Institute of Fiscal Studies puts it: 'Labour and the Liberal Democrats have proposed targets for borrowing that are very similar to one another.'
