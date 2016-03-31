Britain beats -- UK GDP expanded more than expected in 2015

The UK’s fourth quarter GDP growth has been revised upwards to 0.6% — up from 0.5% at the previous estimate.

The Office for National Statistics released its third and final set of GDP figures for the final quarter of last year on Thursday, and the numbers are better than expected. As well as a quarterly upward revision, for the year, growth was up 2.1%, up from the previous estimate of 1.9%.

Here’s the chart:

