UK GDP BEATS

The Office for National Statistics just released its final estimate of UK GDP for the fourth quarter.
Here’s how it breaks down:
- Overall GDP rose by 0.6% from the third quarter to the fourth.
- And it’s up 3% in comparison to the fourth quarter in 2013.
- Business investment increased by 3.7% after a big miss on expectations in the third quarter.
- The “index of services” — effectively the output of Britain’s dominant services sector, rose by 0.8% quarter on quarter
