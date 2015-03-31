UK GDP BEATS

The Office for National Statistics just released its final estimate of UK GDP for the fourth quarter.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Overall GDP rose by 0.6% from the third quarter to the fourth.

And it’s up 3% in comparison to the fourth quarter in 2013.

Business investment increased by 3.7% after a big miss on expectations in the third quarter.

The “index of services” — effectively the output of Britain’s dominant services sector, rose by 0.8% quarter on quarter

NOW WATCH: Watch 2 armed gangs fight on a busy road in China



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.