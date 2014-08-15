The UK Is Growing At An Impressive Rate

The U.K. economy grew by 0.8% in Q2.

This measure was unchanged from a preliminary estimate a month ago, and it’s right in line with expectations.

This reflects 3.2% growth year-over-year.

“The broader picture of the U.K. recovery is one of employment-led growth as spare capacity is absorbed,” said Bloomberg economists Jamie Murray and Niraj Shah.

On Thursday, we learned GDP growth in the euro zone screeched to a halt as Germany contracted.

