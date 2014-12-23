Britain's Recovery Is Worse Than Expected

UK gross domestic product grew by 0.7% in the three months to September compared with the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The final figure is unrevised from the previous estimate published in November and down from 0.9% growth in the second quarter.

However, the original year-on-year growth figure of 3% was revised down by 0.4 percentage points to 2.6%. That’s not great because it means Britain’s recovery has not been as strong as expected.

The downward revision “is particularly disappointing as Britain has already been experiencing the slowest recovery in decades,” The Guardian writes. It means that Britain’s economy “is only 2.9% larger than before the financial crisis, not 3.4% as previously thought.”

Here’s economist Shaun Richards’ reaction on Twitter:

Ouch! UK ONS: Between Q3 2013 and Q3 2014, #GDP in volume terms increased by 2.6%, revised downwards by 0.4% #NoXmasPresent

— Shaun Richards (@notayesmansecon) December 23, 2014

But there’s more bad news. The UK’s current account deficit — a measure of trade between the UK and the rest of the world in goods, services, and investments — increased to £27 billion in the third quarter of this year, up from £24.3 billion in the three months before. That means the current account gap represents 6% of the UK’s GDP.

The ONS said in statement: “The widening of the current account deficit was mainly due to a widening in the deficit on the primary income account from £8.2 billion in Quarter 2 2014 to £12.6 billion in Quarter 3 2014. This reflects receipts from foreign direct investment falling and payments to foreign direct investors rising. This was slightly offset by a narrowing in the deficit on the secondary income account.”

Big. Very big RT @ONS: £27bn UK current account deficit in Q3, equivalent to 6.0% of GDP http://t.co/ZJz0sLaY81

— Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) December 23, 2014

The pound has dropped to 0.16% against the dollar on the news:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.