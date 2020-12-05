The UK economy will expand 7% in 2021 on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and Brexit trade deal, Goldman Sachs says

The UK’s economy will grow 7% in 2021 led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal, Goldman Sachs predicted Friday.

Over half of the country’s population is expected to be immunized by March, pointing to a significant rebound in economic activity from the second quarter of next year.

Although new trade restrictions are likely to weigh on potential growth in the coming years, the drag will mostly be slow to materialise, Goldman said.

UK GDP will end the year 11.7% under its pre-pandemic level, twice as much as Germany, France, and Italy.

The UK economy is poised for a sharp rebound next year as the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out and a Brexit trade deal is struck, Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

The bank expects UK gross domestic product to grow by 7% in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022, above economists’ consensus.

More than half of Britain’s population is expected to be immunized by March, ahead of any other advanced economy, in Goldman’s view. It is the first Western nation to have approved of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. The first shipment has already arrived and will be distributed to medical centres around the UK.

The UK’s reliance on coronavirus-fuelled consumer spending, rapid vaccine rollouts in comparison to the EU, and an imminent Brexit trade deal will lead to a sharp rebound in economic activity from the second quarter next year, economist Sven Jari Stehn wrote.

Goldman Sachs

Having suffered a recession for the first time in over a decade this year, the UK was one of the hardest hit economies in the world as it saw close to 1.7 million coronavirus cases and around 60,000 fatalities. Its economy is expected to be 11.7% below its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2020, which is twice as much as major European countries like Germany, France, and Italy.



But the government’s extension of its furlough scheme until the end of March 2021 is “likely to cushion the labour market quite effectively until sufficient immunity has been achieved,” Stehn said.

The Bank of England’s expansion of its bond-buying program by Â£195 billion ($US263 billion) in November and further fiscal expansion expected in 2021 are other supportive policies pointing to a rebound.

As Brexit negotiations enter the final phase, analysts believe there’s a fair chance a deal will be reached before the EU summit on December 10-11.

“The new trade restrictions in services are likely to weigh significantly on potential growth in coming years,” Stehn wrote. “That said, this drag is likely to be relatively slow to materialise and we expect it to be dominated by the magnitude of the cyclical bounceback in 2021.”



