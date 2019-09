Photo: screengrab from Casino Royale

The final reading of Q2 GDP just came in and it wasn’t as bad as expected.GDP fell by 0.4%, which compares to expectations for a 0.5% decline.



Back in July, the initial Q2 reading came in at -0.7%. So these revisions have been quite favourable.

Markets continue to rally across Europe.

