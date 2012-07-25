The UK's Recession Is Much Worse Than We Thought

Photo: AP

The UK economy is contracting at a faster rate than expected.GDP fell 0.7 per cent in Q2 from Q1. This is the third straight quarter of declines.



Economists were expecting a more modest 0.2 per cent decline.

On a year-over-year basis, GDP fell 0.8 per cent, versus expectations for a 0.3 per cent decline.

According to Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh, this is the sharpest decline in 3 years.

Economists are blaming much of the decline to heavy rainfall and an extra bank holiday.

