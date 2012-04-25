UK BACK IN RECESSION: Q1 GDP Unexpectedly Falls 0.2%, Second Straight Quarter Of Contraction

Photo: Wikimedia

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: Heads up: We’re about to get the first pass at UK Q1 GDP.The number comes out at 4:30 AM ET.



Analysts expect growth of 0.1%.

Q4 came in at a negative reading, so if this is a miss and goes negative that would be two straight quarters of a contracting economy, and thus what some would call a recession.

We’ll have the number here LIVE when it comes out.

UPDATE: It’s a big miss.

Q1 GDP fell 0.2% in the UK. That’s much worse than the 0.1% sequential growth that was expected.

That’s the second straight quarter of contraction meaning the UK is now technically in recession.

This will heighten pressure to do more QE.

Here’s a chart of the pound.

And this from Sky nicely breaks down the most important moving parts.

Construction sector fell 3% & services sector, the biggest sector of the economy, only grew 0.1% in first 3 months of 2012 #GDP #Recession — Sky News Business (@SkyNewsBiz) April 25, 2012

