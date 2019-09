Some quick good news in the UK.



Q2 preliminary GDP came in at +0.2% q/q, which is exactly in line with official expectations.

There had been growing rumours about a possible economic contraction in the quarter, given how bad a lot of data has been, but they made it through still showing growth.

Phew.

