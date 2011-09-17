UK Government To Commit To Same Sex Marriage Tomorrow

Celebrations from New York’s legalization of same sex marriage

The UK’s government is set to commit to same sex marriage tomorrow according to rumours widely circulating on Twitter.Tim Montgomorie of Conservative Home appears to have confirmed the rumours, while James Chapman of the Daily Mail tweets that the intervention is coming after a “personal intervention” from Prime Minister David Cameron.



The announcement is likely to occur at the Liberal Democrat conference tomorrow.

The government began surveying opinion on the issue earlier this year and was due to take some action this summer.

However, the issue was curbed, with the government saying it would delay on making a commitment to same sex marriage until the fall.

It now appears that legislation will be brought in to secure marriage equality for all couples. Gay marriage is effectively legal in the UK, but under the label of “civil partnership” and not “marriage.”

UPDATE: Looks like Montgomorie broke an embargo on the news when he tweeted.

