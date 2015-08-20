UK stocks took a battering today

UK stocks sank 1.88%, led lower by miners and energy companies.
China woes and falling commodity prices dented confidence. Glencore led the fallers, crashing by more than 9% after reporting a sharp drop in profits for the first half of the year.
Here’s the FTSE 100 chart:
Investors became increasingly concerned about the effect of falling oil and commodity prices on stocks after the US revealed a larger than expected increase in oil inventories, suggesting an oversupply.
Anglo American fell as much as 4.27%.
Admiral was one of the best performers on the day, climbing beyond 3% on better-than-expected pre-tax profits.
