UK stocks took a battering today

UK stocks sank 1.88%, led lower by miners and energy companies.

China woes and falling commodity prices dented confidence. Glencore led the fallers, crashing by more than 9% after reporting a sharp drop in profits for the first half of the year.

Here’s the FTSE 100 chart:

Investors became increasingly concerned about the effect of falling oil and commodity prices on stocks after the US revealed a larger than expected increase in oil inventories, suggesting an oversupply.

Anglo American fell as much as 4.27%.

Admiral was one of the best performers on the day, climbing beyond 3% on better-than-expected pre-tax profits.

NOW WATCH: This is how rapper 50 Cent made millions and then lost it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.