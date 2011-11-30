British Front Pages Gloomy As Day Of Strikes Approaches

Photo: Nick Sutton via TwitPic

On the day that almost two million British public sectors workers will strike over pension reform, the British newspapers are dominated by stories of further austerity measures entailing six more years of public sector cuts.The Guardian, the Telegraph, the Independent and the Daily Mail, all lead with UK Chancellor George Osborne’s announcement that six years of austerity measures are coming in order to tackle the country’s current economic situation.



The Daily Mirror has even gone as far to depict Great Britain experiencing a Titanic-like sink with its front page.

However, everything seems to be just rosy for the Daily Express. The paper’s front page celebrates that Osborne also announced a record percentage rise in the state pension.

And, of course, the Sun has lead with the news that Conrad Murray has been sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of manslaughter leading to the death of Michael Jackson.

