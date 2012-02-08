UK And French Ships Were Only Allowed To Join The Iran Flotilla After Begging The US

Photo: AP

Incredibly embarrassing report for the U.K. (and to a lesser extent, the French) military in the Telegraph today.Jame Kirkup writes that the U.S. military had initially not considered sending European vessels to the Straits of Hormez last month as they saw “no military advantage in having European ships taking part.”



When the British heard the French had demanded to take part, however, they too demanded involvement, and the U.S. eventually allowed them to join.

The source described the move by the Europeans as “classic willy-waving” in a bid to hide how little America needs their military in the conflict with Iran.

Perhaps those austerity cuts to the European military were not such a good idea afterall?

