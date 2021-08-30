UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the ‘low hundreds’

Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS

The UK Foreign Secretary said the number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the “low hundreds.”

He advised those remaining in the country to leave through neighboring countries if they want to get out of Afghanistan.

Last week, the UK Defense Secretary said around 100 to 150 British nationals would be left behind.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Sky News on Tuesday that the number of British nationals remaining in Afghanistan after the UK concluded its evacuation program is in the “low hundreds.”

Western forces completed their evacuation of Afghanistan on Tuesday as the last military planes departed the airport in Kabul.

Raab told Sky News it was “unclear” when Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport would resume operations, but advised those seeking to leave the country to find a route home through neighboring countries.

Most of those left in Afghanistan were “difficult cases where it’s not clear around eligibility because they’re undocumented,” he said.

Last week, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC that around 100 to 150 British nationals would likely stay in Afghanistan after the evacuation process was over, some of them willingly. He also said that around 1,100 Afghans who helped the UK would be left behind.

Raab told Sky News that the UK is in touch with British nationals still in Afghanistan, and will help them make arrangements to leave Afghanistan through neighboring countries, though he admitted that it would be a “challenge” for them to reach a border while the nation is controlled by the Taliban.

“I’ve spoken to some of the key third countries, so have other ministers, to make sure we can have a workable route through for those outstanding cases,” he said.

He added that the UK would hold the Taliban to its “explicit assurances” that it would safely allow British nationals and Afghans to leave the country.