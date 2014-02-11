100 MPH Winds: 22 Surreal Photos From The Massive UK Flooding That Could Last Months

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Swans swim over a soccer pitch after the Thames River flooded Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014.

Southern and western Britain have been drenched by the wettest winter in 250 years, and nature isn’t letting up quite yet.

The River Thames burst its banks after reaching its highest level in years, flooding riverside towns west of London. Winds of more than 1o0 mph have been hitting the the U.K.’s west coast.

This snippet from Euro News gives an idea of the country’s flood crisis:

The biggest Atlantic storm of the year is due on Friday, with the already half-submerged county of Somerset fearing more misery. The west is now cut off by rail from the rest of the country at Bridgwater. Battered coastal towns from Cornwall up to Wales are bracing themselves for more damage.

Reuters notes that residents and British troops had piled up sandbags in a bid to protect properties, but the floods “overwhelmed their defences Monday.”

Around 5,000 houses have been damaged since December. At least 130,000 people were been left without power late on Wednesday.

A groundwater scientist at the British Geological Survey told Sky News that levels are likely to keep rising for another two months as water soaks through the soil. The Network Rail said that consequent issues with train lines and infrastructure could take “some months” to resolve.

With a liquid floor in much of lower Britain, residents are quickly adapting to the suddenly surreal landscape.

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor A resident pulls an inflatable boat with possessions through a flooded estate at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014.

REUTERS/Kieran Doherty A couple paddles in a gondola while posing for media, through the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England February 12, 2014.

REUTERS/Kieran Doherty A man ferries a local resident by boat through the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England February 12, 2014.





REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Residents Nigel and Jane Grey look out from their front door after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014.

AP/Sang Tan British army soldiers wade through flood waters as they work to protect homes from rising flood waters at Chertsey, England, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014.

REUTERS/Toby Melville A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England February 7, 2014. Many areas of the Somerset Levels have been underwater for over a month in the wettest January in Britain on record. Severe weather warnings for rain and gale force winds have been issued for the weekend.

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Resident, builder Dave Donaldson moves furniture from one of the flooded rooms of his home at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in south west England February 9, 2014. Picture taken February 9, 2014.

AP/Sang Tan Trees in a park by the River Thames, in Datchet, England, submerged in water, Monday, Feb. 10, 2014. The River Thames has burst its banks after reaching its highest level in years, flooding riverside towns upstream of London.

AP/Sang Tan A house stands in flood water from the River Thames at Wraysbury, England, Monday, Feb. 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Nigel Grey leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 10, 2014.

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh The river Thames floods the village of Datchet, southern England February 10, 2014.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images A Fire and Rescue crew check on residents in flood-affected homes adjacent to the river Thames in Walton-on-Thames on February 10, 2014 in London, England.

Matt Cardy/Getty Worker’s continue to build flood defences around Moorland resident Sam Notaro’s house in the flooded village of Moorland near Bridgwater on the Somerset Levels on February 10, 2014 in Somerset, England.

AP/Sang Tan Children react in a flooded street, in Datchet, England, Monday, Feb. 10, 2014.

Rob Stothard/Getty Images Floodwater surrounds the cricket pavilion on The King’s School sports field close to the banks of the River Severn on February 11, 2014 in Worcester, England. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for dozens of areas along the River Severn as forecasters predict more rain to come.

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Resident Holly Phillips stands on a box outside her house after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 10, 2014.

