100 MPH Winds: 22 Surreal Photos From The Massive UK Flooding That Could Last Months

Southern and western Britain have been drenched by the wettest winter in 250 years, and nature isn’t letting up quite yet.
The River Thames burst its banks after reaching its highest level in years, flooding riverside towns west of London. Winds of more than 1o0 mph have been hitting the the U.K.’s west coast.
This snippet from Euro News gives an idea of the country’s flood crisis:
The biggest Atlantic storm of the year is due on Friday, with the already half-submerged county of Somerset fearing more misery. The west is now cut off by rail from the rest of the country at Bridgwater. Battered coastal towns from Cornwall up to Wales are bracing themselves for more damage.
Reuters notes that residents and British troops had piled up sandbags in a bid to protect properties, but the floods “overwhelmed their defences Monday.”
Around 5,000 houses have been damaged since December. At least 130,000 people were been left without power late on Wednesday.
A groundwater scientist at the British Geological Survey told Sky News that levels are likely to keep rising for another two months as water soaks through the soil. The Network Rail said that consequent issues with train lines and infrastructure could take “some months” to resolve.
With a liquid floor in much of lower Britain, residents are quickly adapting to the suddenly surreal landscape.
#UKstorms: Living with contaminated flood water http://t.co/I6j2q1Z3r8 pic.twitter.com/RBNscXOQmg
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 13, 2014
