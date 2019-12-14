A British family is offering a tutor $80 an hour to teach their son English while dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfim Ewan McGreggor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy.

A UK family is looking for a “Star Wars” megafan to teach their son fifth grade English.

The ideal candidate will be expected to dress up as their son’s favourite character Obi-Wan Kenobi by wearing his iconic robes and holding his “realistic lightsaber,” but also remain in character the whole time.

The parents have specified that each lesson must be “Star Wars”-inspired and that the tutor should refer to their son as “Padawan” and teach nouns, adjectives, and sentence structure in terms of the franchise’s objects and scenes.

The successful tutor will be paid £60 ($US79) an hour with costumes also compensated.

If you’re wise beyond your years, own a lightsaber, and possess Jedi mind tricks, your dream job might just be less than a galaxy away.

“Star Wars” followers who want to get paid for their passion for all things intergalactic may be able to get the chance if they’re also knowledgable English tutors.

A British family is on the hunt for a Star Wars “megafan” to help teach their dyslexic son get through his fifth grade English.

The parents say their ideal candidate must dress up as their son’s favourite character Obi-Wan Kenobi for the duration of each hourly tutoring session.

This means wearing the iconic character’s full robe set with a special request of arriving with a “realistic light saber” – all of which will be fully compensated.

Lucasfilm The ideal candidate is expected to dress and play the part from the moment they arrive.

Aside from dressing the part, each lesson must be “Star Wars”-inspired and as interactive as possible.

The parents suggest the tutor refer to their son as “Padawan” and teach nouns, adjectives and sentence structure in terms of the film’s objects and scenes.

But hopefuls will also be put through a “Star Wars” skills test before being entrusted with the role.

The parents say in order to choose the right candidate, each one will go through a trial session to “see how well they can recreate Obi Wan’s character.”

Not only will the successful candidate enjoy the perks of a free new costume, but will also be paid handsomely at £60 ($US79) an hour.

Jedi Masters are encouraged to apply on online tutoring agency website Tutor House if they wish to mentor the next generation.

Insider was unable to speak to the family to verify the request, but, if legitimate, it’s the dream job for wannabe Jedi masters.

