How The Euro Crisis Will Suck Britain Even Deeper Into The European Experiment

While some Brits are likely feeling smug for rebuffing the euro in the past, problems on the continent risk sucking the U.K. even deeper into the One Europe experiment.



One might say that European federalists created the current Eurozone crisis, by rushing adoption of a single currency, but now the problem they created could be their ultimate victory… pushing for a more centralized power than ever.

The Economist:

Britain’s discourse on the euro crisis remains alarming. At both popular and political level, it makes two mistakes. The first is to treat the crisis as though it were almost exclusively a problem for the euro zone.

The second error is to assume that the crisis has been a lasting blow for European federalists. The reality could be nearer the opposite. For ardent integrationists, the strategy has always been to make grand European projects a reality as quickly as possible, and then solve any problems that result with more Europe. EU enlargement, for example, was pushed aggressively. Soon afterwards, the case for replacing national vetoes with majority voting was made by federalists, who claimed, often wrongly, that the new members had rendered EU institutions unwieldy.

Something similar may happen with the euro. To survive, the currency may come to acquire a level of fiscal-policy co-ordination that will appal the British. Vigilant Eurosceptics are usually keen to see conniving genius in European federalists. For once, the British may have underestimated their determination never to let a crisis go to waste.

The current crisis is actually advancing dreams of a single European nation forward, by forcing greater coordination and policy integration. Thus what looks like a failure of the European experiment could be its ultimate victory.

The U.K. will be inevitably entangled.

