Even During Crisis, The U.K. Is Doing Massively Better Because It Never Joined The Euro

Markets have been far less worried about the U.K. defaulting than Eurozone nations. This despite the fact that the U.K. has both a high debt/GDP ratio and budget deficit. CDS traders never freaked out about the U.K., like they did for other nations shown below.



Free Exchange:

You can see the spread on British CDS there, hugging the bottom, straight as an arrow through the crisis. What gives? One relevant factor is the term structure of British debt. Britain has far less short-term debt than most other troubled countries, which means that financing the debt is less of a problem. And because financing the debt is less of a problem, its borrowing costs are lower, which helps the government when it does need to issue new debt.

Thus the maturity profile of the U.K.’s debt is one factor…

…but it’s also probably due to the fact that the U.K. is accorded more monetary flexibility since it has its own currency:

[Quoted from Paul Krugman in the link above:] The other answer is to note that all the crisis countries are in the eurozone, while the US, UK, and Japan aren’t — and to argue that having your own currency makes all the difference.

