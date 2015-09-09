British millionaire Michelle Mone is so wildly successful -- her latest product sold out in under 2 minutes

British millionaire Michelle Mone is one of the country’s most successful self-made women.

She grew the Ultimo lingerie empire in 1996 from scratch despite growing up in an impoverished part of Glasgow, left school at 15 with no qualifications, and got pregnant at 18.

Mone, 43, has become so wildly successful now that Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron named her as the country’s entrepreneurship tsar in August.

She launched a range of other business ventures such as her self-tanning line UTan and a jewellery line for brand Diamonique.

Her strong brand translates into money. And quickly. One of her necklace ranges sold out on the TV channel retailer QVC in 1 minute and 32 seconds. Here it is:

While the Michelle Mone for Diamonique Pave Ball Necklace (which costs around £154) sold out really quickly, her tennis Bracelet (costing around £59.88) was the most popular selling item while bangles and earrings also sold out.

Mone has an estimated net worth of £20 million ($US30 million). Her fortune was around double that before she divorced her husband in 2013. However, it is perhaps unsurprising that she’s retained her ex-husband’s surname because her name is a brand in itself.

She sold her stake in her £50 million ($US74.7 million) Ultimo empire and she told Business Insider earlier this year that she helped deliver £1 billion ($US1.5 billion) in press coverage for Ultimo and has since been offered 20 company board positions.

Mone also owns the self-tanning product line UTan and acts as a the government’s entrepreneurship ambassador.

This is on top of OBE for her contribution to business by the Queen in 2010.

