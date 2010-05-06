The UK Elections Are Tomorrow! Here's How To Play The Chaos

The day is finally here, and the UK is set to go to the polls tomorrow morning to choose its next Parliament.



With the polls opening comes the worries of a hung parliament, in a country already battling fiscal deficits and debt problems which could soon dwarf the relevance of Greece’s.

Playing the election will mean knowing what the poll results mean for a hung parliament, or a Conservative win. Knowing the politics is all the more important now that the Liberal Democrats have surged in the polls, eating up both Labour and Conservative votes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.