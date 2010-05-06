The UK Elections Are Tomorrow! Here's How To Play The Chaos

The day is finally here, and the UK is set to go to the polls tomorrow morning to choose its next Parliament.
With the polls opening comes the worries of a hung parliament, in a country already battling fiscal deficits and debt problems which could soon dwarf the relevance of Greece’s.
Playing the election will mean knowing what the poll results mean for a hung parliament, or a Conservative win. Knowing the politics is all the more important now that the Liberal Democrats have surged in the polls, eating up both Labour and Conservative votes.
If the Conservative Party were to win an absolute majority, their intentions upon entering government would be to cut spending and taxes. The Conservatives would also likely pursue fiscal tightening sooner, rather than later.
The pound will rise in response to the result. Stocks will react positively.
Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 5/4.
If the Conservatives win, but only with a partial majority, there is a chance parliamentary back benchers from other parties like the Unionists will insist on alterations to budget plans in exchange for their votes.
This could limit the fiscal tightening in the short term if the party must appease left wing elements, or could make the tightening more intense if its party right wingers that must be appeased.
The pound will rise as a result.
Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 4/6.
It might be worth it to play the pound against the Aussie dollar, particularly if Conservatives win.
In this hung parliament scenario, the Conservatives would likely have to work with the Liberal Democrats and may have to sacrifice fiscal tightening for votes on key issues.
That sacrifice could end up in the economy performing better in the second half of 2010, in terms of consumer spending, than predicted.
Markets could also view the hung parliament as a problem, and react negatively against the pound and government debt.
The pound is likely to fall in the near term, but rise thereafter as both the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives plan to deal aggressively with the deficit.
Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 4/6.
Canada's experience with hung parliaments suggests that currency markets are not likely to be impacted.
This hung parliament scenario would lead to Labour joining up with the Liberal Democrats and, like the previous, prevent quick tightening. Consumer spending would not drop as much as expected in the second half of 2010, unless markets react so negatively to this outcome that the government is forced to tighten and lower taxes.
The pound could fall 5-10% right after the result, but if Labour comes forward with a clear debt reduction plan, the pound is likely to turn positive.
Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 4/6.
A Labour win would keep them close to their 2010 budget and plans for 2011. Tightening would be expected in late 2010, but in a limited sense and would not impact consumer spending too much this year.
Tax hikes that are already in place would go through, and tightening would occur, but at a much slower pace than Conservatives hope for, unless markets react negatively to Labour's victory. That result could see the government cave to tightening demand.
The pound is likely to see short term pressure, fall 5-10%, and then it depends on Labour's intentions around the deficit. Government debt will also face pressure in the short term.
Ladbrokes currently have this possibility rated at 25/1.
