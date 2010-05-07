Want To Know Who's Going To Win In The UK? Just Look At The Dow

Forget all the election polling data and hung parliament worries, the only true guide to where the UK election is heading is the Dow.In the last 20 elections, 18 followed a similar pattern related to the Dow’s results during the campaign, according to The Guardian.
When the Dow is up through a campaign, voters look to Labour to lead the UK, but when the Dow is down, the Conservatives tend to win out and form a government.
Looks like Cameron might pip Labour in the polls then, putting the Conservatives into government.
Real polling data, however, is still pointing to a hung parliament.
Photo: George Eaton1’s Flickr via The New Statesman
