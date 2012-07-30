The UK Is Coming Out With Some Awful Economic Numbers

Joe Weisenthal

So much ugly data coming out of the UK these days.

Last week, UK Q2 GDP came out at -0.7%, far worse than the -0.2% that was expected.

Now a slew of numbers out from the BoE show that money and credit are shrinking rapidly.

From Markit:

image

Photo: Markit

And from Ed Conway at Sky News:

image

Photo: Ed Conway

Indeed, per this chart from Reuters’ Scotty Barber, the housing market appears to be triple-dipping…

image

Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters

So yes, horrible GDP, shrinking money supply, collapsing mortgage approvals, and a triple-dip in home prices.

More QE on the way, it seems.

