In the UK, suicide is legal. However, assisting someone commit suicide is a crime.



A new case, however, might change that. A 46-year-old-man completely paralysed by a stroke is going to court to demand the right of assistance in dying, the Guardian reports. If he wins it could create a whole new legal precedent.

