So, With Little To No Austerity Measures In Place The UK Has Already Cut Borrowing

The UK announced a reduced borrowing this morning, cutting 2 billion pounds ($2.96 billion) from projected borrowing costs, according to The Telegraph.This is also a reduction of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) off of last years numbers.



This may raise some doubts over the need for the rampant cuts Prime Minister David Cameron is insisting on. With receipts the real problem, only up 2.5 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over last year, that may raise the hopes of some who seek higher taxes instead of government spending cuts.

Net debt, however, stands at 903 billion pounds ($1.37 trillion).

