The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace choked up as he said “some people won’t get back” from Afghanistan.

Wallace, who served as a captain in the British army, made the comment in an interview with radio station LBC after the Taliban stormed Kabul over the weekend.

“It’s really a deep part of regret for me,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.