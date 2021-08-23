The UK defense secretary warned ‘not everyone will get out’ of Afghanistan in time for the Aug. 31 withdrawal, as Biden weighs extending it despite Taliban threats

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Biden is expected to decide Tuesday whether to extend his troop withdrawal deadline beyond Aug 31.

The UK defense minister wants Biden to extend, saying not everyone will be out of Afghanistan by then.

The Taliban has warned of “consequences” if Biden extended the withdrawal deadline.

The UK’s defense secretary warned that “not everyone” would be able to get out of Afghanistan by the August 31 military withdrawal deadline, and said he wanted President Joe Biden to extend it.

Ben Wallace told the BBC on Tuesday: “We have taken out 2,000 people in the last 24 hours and 10,000 since April. Our focus is to get as many people out.”

“But the scale of the challenge means that not everyone will get out. We are ruthlessly prioritizing people.”

On Biden’s deadline, he said: “We want to stay longer if it is possible to do so. The two people with the biggest vote in the room are the US … and the Taliban.”

He said that the Taliban “could make life incredibly difficult. It will be a discussion between the US government and the Taliban.”

“If America makes a decision that it doesn’t want to extend, then we will be out by 31 August.”

Biden is expected to decide on Tuesday if he will extend his deadline in order to evacuate more people.

The Taliban warned that there would be “consequences” if the US decides to do so.

Foreign citizens, Afghans who helped other militaries and fear retribution from the Taliban, and Afghans who fear Taliban rule are among those who want to leave the country.

Spain’s defense minister also said on Tuesday that it won’t be able to evacuate everyone it wants to, the BBC reported.