Huh? Bernie Madoff Off The Hook In The U.K.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office announced yesterday that they would not pursue a suit against Bernie Madoff.



Madoff’s British arm, Madoff Securities International Ltd, was housed in a small office in London’s hedge fun hot spot, the Mayfair neighbourhood, and was a separate entity than his domestic practice. It employed 28 people, 14 of which were traders.

Last January it was reported that Madoff moved $160 million of his own assets to the firm in 2007. In March, the Office announced that they thought the London practice played a big role in Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

But in yesterday’s statement, they said they had uncovered “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction” against the jailed financier.

That seems a bit surprising — we guess we won’t see any similar “we really messed this one up” report from the “Serious Fraud” office like we did from the SEC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.