Get Ready To Watch The Pound Scream: It's Time For UK Debate Number 2

The party leader debate is about to start in the UK, live at 3pm EST on C-Span 3.



Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg is set to defend his recent poll surge, and Conservative leader David Cameron will try to continue his poll fightback some of last week’s losses.

The topic for the debate is foreign policy, but it should grow into a discussion about the UK’s deficit and the EU crisis over Greece, and produce comments that may have an impact on the pound.





Watch live video from garthytv2 on Justin.tv

