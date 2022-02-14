Britain’s financial watchdog has told BNPL outfits including Afterpay and Klarna to rewrite “unclear” contracts and refund late-payment fees. Photo: Getty Images

The UK’s financial watchdog is cracking down on the growing buy now, pay later sector, as use of the services continues to boom in the country and regulators globally tighten their grip.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) told four BNPL firms to change their contracts after identifying “potential harms” to consumers.

The boom in the use of BNPL services over the past two years has led to growing regulator scrutiny.

The watchdog targeted Afterpay’s British arm Clearpay, ASX-listed Openpay and Laybuy, and Commonwealth Bank-backed Swedish firm Klarna.

While unable to regulate BNPL firms, the FCA said it will use Britain’s consumer rights laws to make their contracts fairer, easier for consumers to understand and better reflect how they use them in practice.

It came after the FCA signalled in February last year that BNPL credit deals offered by online retailers via fintechs such as Afterpay and Klarna must be covered by its rules “as a matter of urgency”, because of a “significant potential for consumer harm”.

The UK government will produce legislation this year on which BNPL companies and activities should be regulated, with the FCA to write the rulebook.

Use of BNPL products nearly quadrupled in Britain last year, with five million people taking advantage of them since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Total lending reached £2.7 billion ($AU5.1 billion).

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said the four BNPL firms had “voluntarily agreed to change their approach”.

As regulators in the UK and globally homed in on the unregulated sector other players should follow suit, Mills said.

“Buy now, pay later has grown exponentially. We do not yet have powers to regulate these firms, but we do have powers to review the terms and conditions of consumer contracts for fairness, and have acted proactively to ensure that the BNPL industry adopts high standards in their terms and conditions,” Mills said.

Regulators are also circling BNPL companies in the US.

In December the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) forced five BNPL companies, including Afterpay and Zip, US businesses Affirm and PayPal, and Sweden’s Klarna, to provide greater transparency around their credit practices as part of an investigation into the sector.

In January the agency invited submissions from businesses, individuals — and international regulators — and will publish findings on insights from the inquiry later in the year.

The moves by overseas regulators join growing scrutiny locally around the threat of rising debts for payment services users, along with a lack of transparency around their practises.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on December 8 announced a comprehensive shake-up of payment regulation, including an overhaul of rules governing BNPL providers as well as cryptocurrencies and digital wallets.

Because BNPL services do not currently come under the Payment System Regulation Act as designated payment systems, the government said it would use findings from Treasury’s Payments System Review to develop more targeted rules to ensure more oversight around fees and to promote competition.

Until now, BNPL companies in Australia have ‘self-regulated’ using a code developed by the companies themselves.

However the government has maintained that allowing BNPL services to operate outside of the Act makes it difficult for regulators and the Reserve Bank of Australia to oversee how fees are meted out, or to promote competition.

It will begin consultation on reforms in the first half of 2022.