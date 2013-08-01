UK Court Rules Microsoft Must Rename Its SkyDrive Cloud Service

Microsoft’s ongoing legal battle with British Sky Broadcasting Group has come to an end.



A UK court ruled today that Microsoft’s use of the SkyDrive name does indeed infringe on British Sky Broadcasting Group’s “Sky” trademark, The Verge’s Tom Warren reports.

SkyDrive is Microsoft’s answer to Dropbox and Apple’s iCloud, allowing its users to store and sync documents and photos in the cloud.

Microsoft has opted to rebrand SkyDrive instead of seeking out a trademark solution, announcing that it won’t appeal the court’s ruling.

British Sky Broadcasting Group has agreed to allow Microsoft a “reasonable period of time” to make the transition, so the SkyDrive name won’t disappear overnight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.