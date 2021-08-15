A farmhouse in the English countryside that comes with 4 separate cottages is on sale for $6.2 million. Take a look inside.

- A luxury farmhouse located in southwest England’s Dartmoor National Park is on the market for £4.5 million, or $6.2 million.
- The five-bedroom home comes with four cottages on the 76-acre property.
- Outbuildings on the land house a gym, game room, office, and indoor pool.
Nestled in the valleys of England’s Dartmoor National Park, in the southwest county of Devon, a farmhouse-turned-luxury home is selling for £4.5 million or $6.2 million, Jam Press reports.
The main house on the property – which comes with four additional cottages – has five bedrooms, according to the same source.
Known as Greenawell, the property used to be a working farm, Jam Press reports. The current owner has had the house, outbuildings, and cottages since 2005, according to the same source.
Inside the main house, there’s an open-plan kitchen.
The kitchen has enough space for a breakfast table that seats eight.
Next to the kitchen, there’s a separate dining room with a fireplace and large glass doors, the virtual tour in the listing on real-estate agency Strutt & Parker’s website shows.
The living area has built-in shelving and large, floor-to-ceiling windows.
Rooms with vast windows provide scenic views of the gardens outside.
In the master suite, there’s a private bathroom and dressing room, according to the property listing.
Aside from the main house, the 76-acre property has four more cottages for accommodations, Jam Press reports.
Together, all four cottages have eight bedrooms, according to Jam Press.
Two cottages have two bedrooms, another has three, and the remaining home has one, according to the property listing.
The Granary Cottage is described as the largest of the four on the property listing.
Inside the Granary Cottage, the kitchen and dining areas are bright and full of light.
The living room has enough space for a sectional and even a drum set.
The property listing says that each cottage was designed to be unique.
They each have their own style and character, according to the property listing.
For example, this cottage living space has a classic, natural look.
Another cottage living space is vibrant with bold colors and textures.
There are also outbuildings on the property that have been converted for recreational use, according to Jam Press.
One has a gym, office, and game room in it.
Another outbuilding has an indoor swimming pool.
There’s also a fenced-in tennis court on the property. See the home’s listing on Strutt & Parker (at the link below) to find out more about the property.