A farmhouse in the English countryside that comes with 4 separate cottages is on sale for $6.2 million. Take a look inside.

Joey Hadden
Left: An aerial view of the property. Right: An indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling windows.
The 76-acre property is selling for more than $6 million, and it comes with five houses. Jam Press
  • A luxury farmhouse located in southwest England’s Dartmoor National Park is on the market for £4.5 million, or $6.2 million.
  • The five-bedroom home comes with four cottages on the 76-acre property.
  • Outbuildings on the land house a gym, game room, office, and indoor pool.
Nestled in the valleys of England’s Dartmoor National Park, in the southwest county of Devon, a farmhouse-turned-luxury home is selling for £4.5 million or $6.2 million, Jam Press reports.
A field with bushes and trees on a partly-cloudy day with blue skies.
A property within Dartmoor National Park. Jam Press
The main house on the property – which comes with four additional cottages – has five bedrooms, according to the same source.
An arial view of a mansion with trees around the property
The main house. Jam Press
Known as Greenawell, the property used to be a working farm, Jam Press reports. The current owner has had the house, outbuildings, and cottages since 2005, according to the same source.
A garden in a field on a partly-cloudy day with blue skies.
Plants growing on the 76-acre property. Jam Press
Inside the main house, there’s an open-plan kitchen.
A kitchen with lots of windows.
The kitchen in the main house. Jam Press
The kitchen has enough space for a breakfast table that seats eight.
A kitchen with wooden furniture and natural light from many windows.
The other side of the kitchen. Jam Press
Next to the kitchen, there’s a separate dining room with a fireplace and large glass doors, the virtual tour in the listing on real-estate agency Strutt & Parker’s website shows.
A dining room with red chairs and a fireplace in the back.
The dining room in the main house. Jam Press
The living area has built-in shelving and large, floor-to-ceiling windows.
Floor to ceiling windows on the left side of a library with a couch in the middle
The living room in the main house. Jam Press
Rooms with vast windows provide scenic views of the gardens outside.
An empty room with floor-to-ceiling windows showing trees outside.
Another sitting room in the main house. Jam Press
In the master suite, there’s a private bathroom and dressing room, according to the property listing.
A bedroom in one of the houses
The main home’s master bedroom. Jam Press
Aside from the main house, the 76-acre property has four more cottages for accommodations, Jam Press reports.
A house and a driveway from above with tree branches on the right side.
An aerial view of the home. Jam Press
Together, all four cottages have eight bedrooms, according to Jam Press.
A brick house on a party-cloudy day with blue skies.
One of the four cottages. Jam Press
Two cottages have two bedrooms, another has three, and the remaining home has one, according to the property listing.
A bedroom with white bedding and a desk and chair facing a window
One of the eight bedrooms. Jam Press
The Granary Cottage is described as the largest of the four on the property listing.
A brick house on a party-cloudy day with blue skies.
The Granary Cottage’s exterior. Jam Press
Inside the Granary Cottage, the kitchen and dining areas are bright and full of light.
A bright kitchen with wooden furniture and red chairs.
The Granary Cottage’s kitchen. Jam Press
The living room has enough space for a sectional and even a drum set.
A bright living room with high ceilings, colorful furniture, and a drum set.
The Granary Cottage’s living space. Jam Press
The property listing says that each cottage was designed to be unique.
A kitchen with colorful floors, white and wooden cabinets, and a window above the sink.
A kitchen in one of the cottages. Jam Press
They each have their own style and character, according to the property listing.
A room with wood floors, seating areas, and a plant on the right side.
A living space in one of the cottages. Jam Press
For example, this cottage living space has a classic, natural look.
A living room with light colored furniture and a wooden coffee table.
A living space in one of the cottages. Jam Press
Another cottage living space is vibrant with bold colors and textures.
A living space with multicolored furniture and windows on the right.
A living space in another cottage. Jam Press
There are also outbuildings on the property that have been converted for recreational use, according to Jam Press.
Inside a gym with wood floors
One of the outbuildings has a gym. Jam Press
One has a gym, office, and game room in it.
A room at the top of a house with a TV and ping pong table
This outbuilding has a ping pong table inside. Jam Press
Another outbuilding has an indoor swimming pool.
A skinny, long indoor swimming pool with floor-to-ceiling windows in the back.
An indoor swimming pool on the property. Jam Press
There’s also a fenced-in tennis court on the property. See the home’s listing on Strutt & Parker (at the link below) to find out more about the property.
A fenced-in field at the bottom of a hill on a partly-cloudy day with blue skies.
A tennis court on the property. Jam Press
Source: Strutt & Parker