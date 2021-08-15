A farmhouse in the English countryside that comes with 4 separate cottages is on sale for $6.2 million. Take a look inside.

Nestled in the valleys of England’s Dartmoor National Park, in the southwest county of Devon, a farmhouse-turned-luxury home is selling for £4.5 million or $6.2 million, Jam Press reports. A property within Dartmoor National Park. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

The main house on the property – which comes with four additional cottages – has five bedrooms, according to the same source. The main house. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Known as Greenawell, the property used to be a working farm, Jam Press reports. The current owner has had the house, outbuildings, and cottages since 2005, according to the same source. Plants growing on the 76-acre property. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Inside the main house, there’s an open-plan kitchen. The kitchen in the main house. Jam Press

The kitchen has enough space for a breakfast table that seats eight. The other side of the kitchen. Jam Press

Next to the kitchen, there’s a separate dining room with a fireplace and large glass doors, the virtual tour in the listing on real-estate agency Strutt & Parker’s website shows. The dining room in the main house. Jam Press Source: Strutt & Parker

The living area has built-in shelving and large, floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room in the main house. Jam Press

Rooms with vast windows provide scenic views of the gardens outside. Another sitting room in the main house. Jam Press

In the master suite, there’s a private bathroom and dressing room, according to the property listing. The main home’s master bedroom. Jam Press Source: Strutt & Parker

Aside from the main house, the 76-acre property has four more cottages for accommodations, Jam Press reports. An aerial view of the home. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Together, all four cottages have eight bedrooms, according to Jam Press. One of the four cottages. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Two cottages have two bedrooms, another has three, and the remaining home has one, according to the property listing. One of the eight bedrooms. Jam Press Source: Strutt & Parker

The Granary Cottage is described as the largest of the four on the property listing. The Granary Cottage’s exterior. Jam Press Source: Strutt & Parker

Inside the Granary Cottage, the kitchen and dining areas are bright and full of light. The Granary Cottage’s kitchen. Jam Press

The living room has enough space for a sectional and even a drum set. The Granary Cottage’s living space. Jam Press

The property listing says that each cottage was designed to be unique. A kitchen in one of the cottages. Jam Press Source: Strutt & Parker

They each have their own style and character, according to the property listing. A living space in one of the cottages. Jam Press Source: Strutt & Parker

For example, this cottage living space has a classic, natural look. A living space in one of the cottages. Jam Press

Another cottage living space is vibrant with bold colors and textures. A living space in another cottage. Jam Press

There are also outbuildings on the property that have been converted for recreational use, according to Jam Press. One of the outbuildings has a gym. Jam Press

One has a gym, office, and game room in it. This outbuilding has a ping pong table inside. Jam Press

Another outbuilding has an indoor swimming pool. An indoor swimming pool on the property. Jam Press