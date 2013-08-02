UK Construction Index Blows The Doors Off

Here’s another datapoint to add to our big-picture story about Western economies experiencing a “moment”.

The UK Construction PMI — a measure of UK construction companies — just blew the freakin’ door off.

The index surged from 51.0 to 57.0. Anything above 50 is growth. This was WAY above expectations.

All UK data has been looking solid lately, and when you see construction companies humming like this, that’s a real strong datapoint in favour of recovery.

Here’s the data summary and a chart.

