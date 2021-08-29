The UK is considering incorporating Afghan special forces evacuated from Kabul into the British army

British troops boarding one of the final flights out of Kabul on August 28. Jonathan Gifford/Ministry of Defence via AP

Afghan troops evacuated from Kabul could be incorporated into the British Armed Forces.

UK ministers are currently considering the proposal, according to the Telegraph.

Seven Afghan officer cadets are already enrolled at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Afghan special forces could join the British Army as part of a new regiment being considered by UK MPs, according to the Telegraph.

Hundreds of the Afghan commandos who’ve arrived in the UK over the past few weeks have been trained by UK troops in Afghanistan.

Ministers are currently considering the proposal to employ the soldiers. The arrangement would be similar to the Ghurkas – soldiers from Nepal who are recruited into the British Army – the Telegraph reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson published a video message about the Afghanistan evacuation on Sunday August 29, in which he said that the government would help Afghans arriving in the UK “contribute in any way possible to the life and economy of the country.”

Afghan troops are ‘very good by international standards’

The final UK troops left Afghanistan on August 28, along with the Afghan security personnel who worked with them evacuating refugees to Britain.

Afghan troops played a “crucial role” in Operation Pitting, the British military’s operation to evacuate 15,000 people from Kabul, and the largest British evacuation since World War Two, according to Metro.

General Sir Richard Barrons, former head of Joint Forces Command, describing the Afghan special forces as “very good by international standards,” according to the Telegraph.

Defence sources told the newspaper that the Afghan troops could be incorporated into British forces, or kept as a separate unit.

Four Afghan officer cadets who were due to join the Afghan National Army are already enrolled at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, with three more set to start next weekend, the newspaper reported.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said: “We trained and fought alongside many Afghans who are now in the UK. They’ve proved their loyalty a thousand times.

“If they want to serve, we should welcome them. I would love to see a regiment of Afghan scouts.”