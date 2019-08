Vacuum forming is a process which is used for toys and packaging — and it is incredibly satisfying to watch.

UK company Formech sells machines that vacuum form, and they show off the process in their promotional videos. It works using a hot plastic sheet, and a shape is then made from a mould pushing through it.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

