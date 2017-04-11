A UK company is creating edible water blobs that it hopes will eradicate the world of plastic waste

A UK company has created a biodegradable alternative to plastic bottles which is currently crowdfunding on crowdcube.

The product is a blob of water that’s made from a seaweed extract, which is actually cheaper than plastic to manufacture.

It was created by Skipping Rocks Lab, who have a goal to create waste-free packaging and stop 1 billion plastic bottles reaching the ocean each year.

The blobs have been sold from pop-ups around London but creators hope to take them global.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

