UK CDS Blast Higher As Government In Hung Parliament Chaos

Uncertainty over the outcome of the UK election is being reflected by the widening CDS spreads of UK companies, across sectors. Surely, uncertainty in Europe over Greece and further debt crises is effecting this as well.



From CMA Datavision:

And further from our earlier report on Australian CDS, widening there has been significant as personal debt worries are expanding.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.