UK Immigration And Visa Staff To Go On Strike One Day Before The Olympics

UK Border Agency Staff have voted to strike a day before the Olympic opening ceremony.ITV News’ Lucy Manning tweets that border staff will be striking 26th July and will not work overtime between 27 July to 20 August.



The Border Agency provides key services visa and immigration services at airports, and their strike could cause chaos at airports during the Olympic Games. Given that state resources are already overstretched due to the disastrous G4S private security situation, this could be a big problem.

Reuters also reports that hundreds of train drivers in Central England are threatening a three-day strike during the Olympics.

