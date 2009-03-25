UK Bond Auction Fails

Would you lend money to the UK to be paid back over 40 years? If so, you’re in a declining minority.



Bloomberg: Investors bid for 1.63 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) of the 40-year securities, less than the 1.75 billion pounds of 4.25 per cent notes slated for sale, the U.K. Debt Management Office said today in a statement from London.

“Basically it’s the first failed auction,” said John Wraith, head of sterling interest-rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London. “They didn’t receive enough to cover it all so the market has obviously sold off extremely heavily.” Read the whole thing >

