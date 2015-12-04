Britain started bombing ISIS mere hours after voting in favour of airstrikes

Hours after British lawmakers voted 397-223 in favour of starting an air campaign against the Islamic State in Syria on Wednesday, British bombers began hitting targets in eastern Syria.

Four British Tornado bombers took off from the Royal Air Force air base in Cyprus and used laser-guided bombs to hit six targets in the Omar oil fields early Thursday morning.

Those oil fields are controlled by the Islamic State, and British Prime Minister David Cameron said the militant group was using those fields to fund attacks on the West.

The number of casualties were not immediately available.

More British planes are already en route to the Cyprus base in anticipation of further airstrikes in Syria.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Carl Mueller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.