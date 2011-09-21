10 Billboards That Pushed The Limits Of British Taste

The Brits may have been in the news recently for smashing up their own country, but that doesn’t mean the UK isn’t a sensitive place.



Just have a look at these billboards, all of which caused a little bit of a stir in Britain when they first appeared.

All of the billboards pictures made their way into public advertising space, causing offence as they did so. Some of them were removed after the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ordered them to be. Some weren’t after it was decided they hadn’t caused quite enough offence.

So, in the interest of fairness we’ve collected them here to let you be the judge of what’s appropriate and what’s not.

