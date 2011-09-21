10 Billboards That Pushed The Limits Of British Taste

The Brits may have been in the news recently for smashing up their own country, but that doesn’t mean the UK isn’t a sensitive place.
Just have a look at these billboards, all of which caused a little bit of a stir in Britain when they first appeared.
All of the billboards pictures made their way into public advertising space, causing offence as they did so. Some of them were removed after the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ordered them to be. Some weren’t after it was decided they hadn’t caused quite enough offence.
So, in the interest of fairness we’ve collected them here to let you be the judge of what’s appropriate and what’s not.
Diesel was forced to stop this particular advertising campaign in the UK with complaints that its billboards were 'too sexy' and inappropriate for children.
196 billboards publicizing a nasal spray that fostered longer lasting sex were ordered to be taken down by British authorities.
The advertisement's downfall was apparently the extremely large lettering used to write the slogan 'WANT LONGER LASTING SEX?'
The ASA wrapped the beer maker for this billboard due to the fact it connected alcohol with sexual success.
The advertisement was order to be removed. At the time the ASA said that the ruling against Young's should be seen as a benchmark for others attempting to equate alcohol with social success.
The British retailer was ordered to not use this image for billboards since it was seen as being over sexualized and offensive.
The image was allowed to be used in magazines intended for adults but the ASA didn't want younger audiences exposed to a public billboard.
Not banned but certainly controversial, Irn-Bru's advertising campaign in 2003 drew a swathe of complaints.
A billboard depicting a cow complete with the slogan 'When I'm a burger, I want to be washed down with Irn-Bru' caused over 700 complaints. But, the offering pictured below caused even more controversy and lead to Scottish politicians voicing serious concerns.
This billboard, along with a commercial in which smokers were dragged around by a fish hook attached to their mouths, was taken down after it was considered too frightening for children.
The billboards were part of an anti-smoking campaign by Britain's National Health Service, and thought the image was intended to be shocking it was deemed as a step too far.
In 2008, Peter Barker was jailed after being found guilty of causing the death of 'Baby P,' his girlfriend's 17-month-old child, physically abused on a near daily basis.
Two years later, PETA decided to make use of the fact Barker tortured frogs and guinea pigs in his youth depicting him on this billboard.
It was later decided that the use of Barker was solely to shock and attract attention. The billboard was therefore banned and branded as offensive.
The cell phone retailer, that once enlisted Flight of the Conchords for one of its adverts, recently landed in trouble for an offensive billboard depicting a winking Jesus.
It was branded as 'disrespectful' by ASA and the company were ordered not to use the advertising campaign.
Durex contested whether there was anything wrong with this billboard, but nevertheless had to withdraw it from the public domain when ASA deemed it offensive and approving casual sex.
Quite how Roger Moore felt about the whole scenario is anyone's guess.
It wasn't banned, but after ASA refused to order this ad to be withdrawn it caused a mighty stink.
Religious groups began to voice concern at the billboard that advertised online dating aimed at those seeking extramarital affairs.
However, since the billboard itself didn't break any widely accepted 'moral, social or cultural standards' nothing was done to remove it.
