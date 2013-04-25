UK AVOIDS TRIPLE DIP RECESSION: Q1 GDP Grows at 0.3%, Beating Expectations

One of the sickest economies in the developed world is the UK.



But for a brief moment, the country has reason to celebrate.

UK GDP for Q1 grew at 0.3% vs. 0.1% expected. That means that for now it has avoided the triple dip recession.

This will be a big relief to the government of David Cameron and Finance Minister George Osborne, who have been taking a shellacking with rebukes from the IMF, from the press, from the public, and even the ratings agencies on their economic management.

More to come…

