UK Authorities Obsessed Over RBS ATMs During Crisis Peak

Just in case you’ve forgotten how close authorities thought we’d gotten to the economic abyss last year…



The Guardian: City watchdogs were monitoring cash withdrawals from Royal Bank of Scotland every hour during the height of the banking crisis a year ago, the Guardian can reveal.

The Financial Services Authority demanded 60-minute updates on cash flooding out of the bank’s branches and hole-in-the-wall machines in the days before Britain’s historic bank bailout, which took place a year ago.

The regulators stepped up their surveillance after realising confidence was draining from the banking system following the collapse of Lehman Brothers a month earlier and customers were concerned about the safety of their deposits.

