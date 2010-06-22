LIVE: Cheers Erupt And Gilt Futures Spike After Osborne Announces 'No Euro Membership'

Photo: The Mail

12.50 Mr Osborne says public borrowing will be £149bn this year, £116bn in 2011 and £89bn in 2012-13. He adds the Government will finally sort out the long-discussed sell-off of the Tote, as well as the air-traffic control system and the student loan book.

12.50 The Telegraph’s Harry Wilson reports from the ICAP trading floor: Gilt futures spike as Osborne rules out UK joining the Euro.

12.48 More from Angela Monaghan on those growth figures: The OBR revised down its growth forecast to 1.2pc for this year and 2.3pc next year, compared with earlier forecasts of 1.3pc and 2.6pc respectively. It forecast growth will be 2.8pc, 2.9pc and 2.7pc in the subsequent three years.

12.47 To cheers from the Tory benches, Mr Osborne says Britain will not be joining the Euro in this Parliament. He has therefore abolished the Treasury’s Euro preparation unit, and redeployed them to more pressing tasks.

12.37 Ever canny, the Prime Minister is sitting directly behind his chancellor. He can not be seen to the television cameras.

12.34 The Chancellor says this Budget “pays for the past and it plans for the future”.

12.33 Mr Osborne is on his feet in the Commons chamber to deliver the emergency Budget 2010.

