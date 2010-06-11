British Austerity Hits A $2.5 Billion Road Block

The new U.K. austerity push has already hit a wall. $2.48 billion of cuts (1.7 billion pounds) were supposed to come from the renegotiation of government contracts.



Problem is, these re-negotiations take time and thus projected spending reductions won’t be possible in the near-term.

Telegraph:

But Sir Peter, the efficiency adviser who previously worked for advised Gordon Brown, warned that while some projects could be scrapped now – such as the ID cards – others would take longer. “The Government moratorium on IT projects, that can happen now. You get the savings,” he said. However, he added: “Renewing contracts will clearly take some time. We will get some savings this year and some in the next year. Similarly, the review on projects, it will take time. The cost that will make will be in-year, but modest, but can make an important contribution in the spending review.”

Timing is a substantial issue given that the U.K. needs to bring its budget deficit down as soon as possible, in order to ease market concerns in regard to its debt levels. If the government wants to meet its austerity goal of 6.7 billion pounds in cuts, additional spending cuts will have to be made elsewhere.

