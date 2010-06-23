Nightmare! Here Is How The UK's Emergency Budget Would Look In The U.S.

Gregory White
The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne has just announced a new package of emergency budget cuts designed to cut the country’s deficit. Right now, the UK’s deficit stands at 11% of GDP. The government’s aim is to cut that deficit to 0% by the 2015-2016 budget cycle.

The cuts the new Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government are suggesting are vicious, and cut to the core of the UK’s dependence on its public service sector.

The U.S. may soon have to engage in similar blood letting, if it wishes to remain viable on international bond markets.

A freeze in all U.S. government salaries higher than $31,100.

NEW UK cut: Pay freeze on public sector staff earning more than £21,000.

Those making less that £21,000 will only see £250 increases in the next two years.

Source: The Guardian

The U.S. Postal Service will seek a private investor.

NEW UK cut: Royal Mail will move further private, with a capital injection from the private sector.

Source: The Guardian

The U.S. government will halt all tax benefits for children for three years.

NEW UK cut: Child tax benefits will be halted for three years.

Source: The Guardian

Government child care welfare grants will only apply to the first child born.

NEW UK cut: Government 'sure start' maternity grant will be provided to the first child only.

Source: The Guardian

The U.S. government institutes a VAT charge, at 20% on every purchase.

NEW UK cut: VAT in the UK to increase from 17.5% to 20% by January 4, 2011.

Source: The Guardian

Long-term capital gains rate is raised from 20% to 28%.

NEW UK cut: Capital gains taxes are to increase to 28% for the highest income bracket.

Source: The Guardian

The U.S. government institutes a tax targeting bank profits, with revenues of nearly $3 billion.

NEW UK cut: Levy on all banks in the UK and banks having operations in the UK, which will increase revenues by £2 billion.

Source: The Guardian

A $596 million cut in U.S. department of education spending.

UK Cut: A 1.2% cut to UK Department of Education spending.

This includes a 10,000 person cut in spots in UK universities for incoming students.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to U.S. Department of Transportation spending of $4 billion.

UK Cut: A 5.1% cut to the UK Department for Transport's spending.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to the Department of the Interior's spending of $42 million.

UK Cut: Reduction in Home Office spending of 3.5%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $473 million cut to the Department of Justice's funding.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Ministry of Justice's spending of 3.4%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $1.42 billion cut to State Department spending.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of 2.5%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts worth $767 million to the Department of Energy.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Energy and Climate Change of 2.7%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to the EPA worth $560 million.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs of 5.6%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to the U.S. Department of labour worth $798 million.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Work and Pensions of 5.7%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $543 million cut to the Department of the Treasury.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Chancellor's departments of 3.9%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

Cuts to executive branch spending worth 3.3% of the Obama administration's budget.

UK Cut: Cuts to the Cabinet Office of 3.3%.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

A $99 billion cut to the overall U.S. government budget.

UK Cut: A 2.6% cut in overall government spending.

Source: The Guardian and their spending cuts spreadsheet

