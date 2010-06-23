Nightmare! Here Is How The UK's Emergency Budget Would Look In The U.S.

The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne has just announced a new package of emergency budget cuts designed to cut the country’s deficit. Right now, the UK’s deficit stands at 11% of GDP. The government’s aim is to cut that deficit to 0% by the 2015-2016 budget cycle.
The cuts the new Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government are suggesting are vicious, and cut to the core of the UK’s dependence on its public service sector.
The U.S. may soon have to engage in similar blood letting, if it wishes to remain viable on international bond markets.
NEW UK cut: Pay freeze on public sector staff earning more than £21,000.
Those making less that £21,000 will only see £250 increases in the next two years.
NEW UK cut: Royal Mail will move further private, with a capital injection from the private sector.
NEW UK cut: Government 'sure start' maternity grant will be provided to the first child only.
NEW UK cut: Capital gains taxes are to increase to 28% for the highest income bracket.
NEW UK cut: Levy on all banks in the UK and banks having operations in the UK, which will increase revenues by £2 billion.
UK Cut: A 1.2% cut to UK Department of Education spending.
This includes a 10,000 person cut in spots in UK universities for incoming students.
UK Cut: A 5.1% cut to the UK Department for Transport's spending.
UK Cut: Reduction in Home Office spending of 3.5%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Ministry of Justice's spending of 3.4%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of 2.5%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Energy and Climate Change of 2.7%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs of 5.6%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Department of Work and Pensions of 5.7%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Chancellor's departments of 3.9%.
UK Cut: Cuts to the Cabinet Office of 3.3%.
UK Cut: A 2.6% cut in overall government spending.
