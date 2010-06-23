Nightmare! Here Is How The UK's Emergency Budget Would Look In The U.S.

The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne has just announced a new package of emergency budget cuts designed to cut the country’s deficit. Right now, the UK’s deficit stands at 11% of GDP. The government’s aim is to cut that deficit to 0% by the 2015-2016 budget cycle.



The cuts the new Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government are suggesting are vicious, and cut to the core of the UK’s dependence on its public service sector.

The U.S. may soon have to engage in similar blood letting, if it wishes to remain viable on international bond markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.