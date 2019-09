U.K. retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.9% in August. This was much worse than the 0.4% gain expected by economists.

The British pound instantly reacted by falling.

Still, the FTSE 100 and equity markets around the world are still up strongly.

Here’s a look at the pound via Bloomberg:

