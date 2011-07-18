UK Army Set To Lose 19,000 Soldiers

Photo: flickr user: isafmedia

The British government is to outline plans that will see it lose 19,000 regular solders by 2020, reports the BBC.The announcement is expected to come later today and will see a radical shake up for the British army.



New measures are expected to be introduced that will see army reservists trained for frontline action.

Defence Secretary Liam Fox told the BBC, “We want to have a look at the shape of the armed forces from 2020 and beyond.”

The cut in regular troops will leave the British army at its smallest for 110 years, Sky News reports.

