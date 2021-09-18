Anti-vaxx mother and daughter contracted COVID-19 and died 2 weeks apart on the same hospital ward

A mother and daughter died within weeks of each other after contracting COVID-19.

Both refused the COVID-19 vaccine, with the mother sharing anti-vaxx misinformation on social media.

“I never never thought in my life I would bury my daughter,” the bereaved father told the BBC.

A mother and daughter in Belfast, Northern Ireland, have died from COVID-19 within two weeks of each other after refusing to take a vaccine.

The BBC reported that Sammie-Jo Forde, 32, a mother of four, died in the Ulster hospital on Saturday 11 September, on the same ward where her mother, Heather Maddern, 55, died on 31 August.

The pair, both care-workers, were anti-vaxxers, with the MailOnline reporting that Maddern had shared a significant amount of COVID-19 misinformation on her social media, including videos from Candace Owens and about nurses losing their jobs should they refuse the COVID-19 vaccines.

The pair leave behind a devastated family.

Forde’s father, Kevin McAllister, told the BBC’s Nolan Show: “This has just shattered my world. I’ve lost my daughter, my best friend.” He said Forde, who had four children, and Maddern were “very, very close”. “They worked together, they lived together, and they died together,” he said.

“I never, never thought in my life I would bury my daughter,” McAllister told the BBC, adding that he did not believe she had any underlying health conditions and was healthy until she contracted COVID.

“These people who are not taking the COVID-19 injection – they’re not thinking of the other people that they leave behind,” he said, explaining he didn’t know why they refused the vaccine.

Alan Chambers, an Ulster Unionist Party MLA, who knows the bereaved family, told the Belfast Telegraph: “It’s such shocking news, Sammie-Jo had four kids. Sammie-Jo was such a good mum to them.”

As care workers, the mother and daughter would have been eligible for the vaccine from January 2020 onwards.

The tragic deaths come as CDC data shows that those who remain unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.

So far in the UK, over 80% of the eligible population have received both doses of their COVID-19 jabs, according to Government data.